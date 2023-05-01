Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.72. 24,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

