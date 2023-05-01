Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,980 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises about 5.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $22,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Formidable Fortress ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KONG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.70. Formidable Fortress ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Formidable Fortress ETF Company Profile

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

