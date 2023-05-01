Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 17,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,334. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

