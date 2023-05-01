Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.56. 260,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,767. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

