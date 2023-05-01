Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. 5,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,607. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $91.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

