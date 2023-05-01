Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 3,082.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 187,223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 83,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. 7,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,979. The company has a market cap of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

