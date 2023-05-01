Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup Stock Performance

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.04. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

