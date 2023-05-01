Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 864 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $385.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

