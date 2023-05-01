Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.29-$3.40 EPS.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.09. 2,894,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,569. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

