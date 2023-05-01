Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. 2,894,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,569. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $2,826,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

