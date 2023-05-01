Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 328 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LLY opened at $399.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $404.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

