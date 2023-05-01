Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $241.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.75.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
