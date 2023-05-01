Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

