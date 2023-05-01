Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.