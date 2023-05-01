Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NEE stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

