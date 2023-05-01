Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $68.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $149.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.