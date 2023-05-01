Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.