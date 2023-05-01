Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.63 million-$479.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.46 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

