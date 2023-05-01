Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,157 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. 296,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,103. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

