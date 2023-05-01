Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $970,000 Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Denbury makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,111,000 after purchasing an additional 101,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Denbury by 262.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

