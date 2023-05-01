Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Conagra Brands accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. 625,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

