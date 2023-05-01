Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 635.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 1,244,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,058 shares of company stock worth $2,322,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. 554,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

