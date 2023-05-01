Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,472 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.