Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $913,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,773. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

