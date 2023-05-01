Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.75

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 54562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

