Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 2,324,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.1 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FRLOF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.00. 1,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

