G999 (G999) Trading Up 46.9% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $18,986.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get G999 alerts:

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

