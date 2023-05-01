Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.02

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 4231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

