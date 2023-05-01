Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. 136,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.