Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.2 %

PKI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,529. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.