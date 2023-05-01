Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $41.46. 121,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,204. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

