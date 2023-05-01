Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.10. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

