Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 2.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $170.93. 69,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,580. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

