Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.