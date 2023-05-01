Garrison Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.