Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.80- EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IT opened at $302.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.74. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

