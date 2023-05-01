GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences Stock Up 11.0 %
Shares of GB Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About GB Sciences
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GB Sciences (GBLX)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.