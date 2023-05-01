GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of GB Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

