Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $26.21. Genelux shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 237 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Genelux Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

