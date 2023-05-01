Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $26.21. Genelux shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 237 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Genelux Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genelux (GNLX)
