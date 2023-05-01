Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Price Performance

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

