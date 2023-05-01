General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.02. 285,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.94. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

