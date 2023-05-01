General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 442,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $89.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

