General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.69

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.69 and last traded at $89.64, with a volume of 637983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.
General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.
In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
