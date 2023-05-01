General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.69

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.69 and last traded at $89.64, with a volume of 637983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.