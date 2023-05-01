Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $15.57 on Monday. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.