Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Announces Dividend of $0.70

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7007 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Genting Singapore Trading Up 0.9 %

GIGNY stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genting Singapore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality, and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

Featured Articles

