GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

