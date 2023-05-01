Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

