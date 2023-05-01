GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.72

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 175325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

