Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.4% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

