Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.32-$10.44 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

