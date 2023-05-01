Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.63 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.32-10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 579,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.