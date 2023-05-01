Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

MILN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

